Centre uses ED, CBI to intimidate Opposition before poll: Rathore

Kuldeep Rathore, AICC national spokesperson, on Tuesday alleged that “democracy is under threat as the BJP is focused only on the politics of forming and toppling governments”. Rathore alleged that before every election, the Central Government used agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and the Income Tax Department to pressure opposition leaders. “Anyone who raises a voice against the BJP is targeted,” he claimed.

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Rathore said all opposition parties had opposed the special intensive revision (SIR) and lakhs of voters were removed through during the revision, paving the way for the BJP’s victory. He alleged that the role of the Election Commission did not appear impartial and it seemed to be working in favour of the BJP. He added that Rahul Gandhi had raised this issue with facts, but both BJP and EC remained silent. “In a democracy, even who gets to vote is decided by the BJP. Votes in its favour are being added while those for others are being removed,” he claimed.

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The Theog MLA alleged that BJP spokespersons were openly defending the EC, raising further doubts about its neutrality.