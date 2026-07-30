Centre will end paper leaks once & for all: MP Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur stated on Tuesday that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would eradicate the menace of paper leak “once and for all”. He launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, particularly the Congress, during a discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.

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Anurag said that the legislation was brought to secure the future of India’s youth but the Opposition had avoided a discussion on it for several days. “Just as the Central Government has taken decisive action against terrorism and Naxalism, we will also root out the problem of paper leaks once and for all,” he added.

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He said that examination irregularities were a serious threat to the aspirations of young people and paper leaks were “no less dangerous than terrorism or Naxalism” because the country’s youth were the biggest victims. “I want to assure the youth of our country that we will find a definitive solution to this paper leak problem. Just as the Central Government has provided solutions and remedies for every other challenge, we are going to resolve this issue as well,” he added.

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Anurag said that while the government was bringing reforms to make the examination system more robust, the Opposition was indulging in politics instead of supporting measures to strengthen it. He claimed that the Prime Minister had a direct connection with the youth, which was reflected in his electoral success. “Prime Minister Modi has a direct connection with the youth and that is why young people listen to him. On the strength of his popularity, Modi has become Prime Minister for the third time,” he added.

He defended the government’s handling of the NEET controversy and said that the re-examination was conducted under multi-layered security arrangements. He added that the examination was held at more than 5,440 centres across the country, with question papers prepared in 13 languages.