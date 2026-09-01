Centre’s Rs 1,500-cr disaster relief awaited: Himachal Minister Rajesh Dharmani

The special financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the disaster-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh is yet to be received. This was stated by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while addressing a gathering at Ghukarwin in Bilaspur district today.

Advertisement

Dharmani said following the massive damage caused by natural disasters, the PM had announced the relief fund but the state was still waiting for it.

Advertisement

He added that the state government was consistently presenting its case to the Centre regarding the assistance announced by the PM.

Advertisement

Dharmani emphasised that it is not a matter of politics, but an issue concerning Himachal’s rights and sufferings of the disaster-affected families.

He noted that the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant (RDG) has adversely affected Himachal’s financial resources. Nevertheless, the state government has provided all possible assistance to the affected families using its own limited resources, he added.

Advertisement

The minister described the Chief Minister’s ‘Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar’ scheme as a significant initiative of the state government that aims to provide extremely poor families access to various welfare schemes. He said from October 2, eligible beneficiaries would receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500, along with free electricity up to 300 units. Additionally, the state government is working to provide cashless medical treatment facilities of up to Rs 10 lakh annually per family by restructuring the Himcare scheme on an insurance-based model, he added.

Dharmani said the state government has prioritised the education and health sector. Alongside quality education, special emphasis is being laid on delivering excellent healthcare services to people in rural and remote areas through model health institutions, he added.