Centre's nod to Rs 229-cr STP for Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 3

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj today said that the Central government had approved a Rs 229-crore sewage treatment project (STP) for Shimla. The project would be completed by 2025 and cater to the population of Shimla for the next 30 years.

The minister said to rejuvenate and lay a new sewerage in Shimla, a detailed project report had been submitted to the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO).

Dhali, mashobra to be linked The project will end dependency on septic tanks. Areas of Dhali and Mashobra will also be linked to the facility under the project. —Suresh Bhardwaj, Urban Development Minister

The minister said the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) had approved the project, which was being funded by the World Bank under program for result (P for R).

The minister said Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) had taken up the project to lay the sewerage. “Shimla is expanding and the government aims to provide sewerage linkage to those still deprived of the facility,” he added.

Bhardwaj said that the existing sewerage line would also be upgraded by laying six-inch diameter pipes.

“The project has two components. One is to lay fresh linkage to the houses and another is to upgrade

the existing lines. The SJPNL will complete the project by 2025,” the minister added.

There are some households dependent upon septic tanks for sewage disposal. The project will end the dependency on the septic tank. Areas of Dhali and Mashobra would also be linked to the facility under the scheme, he added.