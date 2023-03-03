Centre's schemes helped BJP win elections: Dhumal

Hamirpur, March 2
Former Chief Minister PK Dhumal today said the BJP’s victory in North-East states reflected the endorsement of programmes and policies of the Central Govermment.
He said the election results in Nagaland and Tripura were exceptional. He added it was due to the welfare schemes started by the Central Government that the party performed well in the elections.
He congratulated BJP national president JP Nadda on the party’s victory.
