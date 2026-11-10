Centuries-old Pathar Mela celebrated in Shimla’s Dhami

Thousands of people gathered to witness the centuries-old traditional Pathar Mela in the Dhami area of Shimla district, which was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Monday.

The festival kicked off at 3:30 pm and members of two participating groups pelted each other with stones. The stone pelting continued for about 25 minutes and concluded after Mahesh Verma sustained injury on his face. Verma was taken to the memorial site of Satti at Khel Ka Chaura, where a religious ritual was performed and his blood was applied to a local deity at the temple. He was then provided with first aid.

The religious ceremony continued with members of the erstwhile royal family paying obeisance to Lord Narasimha. Jagdeep Singh, successor of the former Dhami princely state, also participated in the traditional prayers and sought peace and prosperity for the region.

The festival is held every year a day after Diwali and involves two groups, namely the Jamogi group comprising the residents of Janiya, Jamogi, Planiya, Kothi, Chaiyan and Okhru villages and the Katedu group associated with the erstwhile royal family and comprising participants from Tundu, Dhagoi, Bathmana and surrounding villages. As part of the tradition, both groups keep on pelting each other with stones until someone gets injured. A “tilak” using the blood of the injured person is then applied to the local deity.

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Locals said that following a series of unfortunate incidents in the erstwhile princely state, sacrifices were performed to ensure the well-being and prosperity of people. However, the queen later decided to discontinue the practice.

As a replacement, the traditional stone-pelting ritual was introduced, under which blood drawn from an injury sustained during the event would be used to apply a tilak to Goddess Bhadrakali. Locals believe that this tradition protects the area from calamity and diseases and also ensures peace and prosperity to them.