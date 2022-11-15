CEO got 1,779 complaints during campaigning

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 14

Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said here yesterday that 1,779 complaints were received during campaign. As many as 292 were closed after inquiry, corrective action was taken in others and compliance reported in 1,308 such complaints. Out of these, 1013 complaints were received over C-vigil and corrective action was taken on 861 of them.

He said seizures worth Rs 60 crore were made since the announcement of the Assembly poll on October 14 as compared to Rs 10 crore in the 2017 elections.

He said cash, gold, liquor, drugs and mining material were seized during this period. This happened due to awareness generated about the ECI’s unique app.

He said due to the efforts of all enforcement agencies, especially Income Tax, Excise and Police departments as well as expenditure monitoring teams, the quantum of seizure went up.

As many as 240 flying squads were deputed in all 68 segments. Besides, 242 static surveillance teams, 75 assistant expenditure observers, 166 video surveillance teams, 72 video viewing teams and 73 accounting teams were set up.