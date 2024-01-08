Chamba: CGC launches Rs 12-cr scholarship scheme

Chamba, January 7
The CGC-Josh scholarship programme of Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri (Mohali), Punjab, was launched by Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar in the presence of CGC functionaries here today.
The scholarship scheme, worth Rs 12 crore, was rolled out by Nayar in a principal-cum-teachers meet here, which was attended by over 50 principals and teachers of remote areas of Himachal Pradesh. In the event, discussions were held on the topic ‘Conceptual framework for quality of education at schools’, under the new National Educational Policy.
S Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, president of CGC Jhanjeri, said the scholarship scheme would go a long way in providing fiscal support to students from low-income families to help them continue their education.
