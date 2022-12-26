CGC scholarship programme launched

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 25

MLA Neeraj Nayar launched the CGC Josh scholarship programme as initiated by the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri (Mohali), at its ‘principal-cum-teacher meet’ organised here on Saturday.

CGC Registrar Dr Anupam Deep Sharma and Manager (Admissions) Abhishek Jaswal were present on the occasion.

Nayar motivated the students to pursue their dreams, without worrying about financial circumstances, while deriving benefits of CGC scholarship programme.

CGC Registrar Dr Sharma said the programme aimed to bridge the social and fiscal divide and support deserving students from low-income families of this region to continue their higher education.

CGC president S Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal said: “We believe that higher education is one of the most lucrative investment that a student can make and any financial hindrance shouldn’t ruin their chances of building a great career. Therefore, each year, CGC enhances scholarships, which is now worth Rs 10 crore.”

CGC Managing Director Arsh Dhaliwal said: “Education is the backbone of any country. As a part of our scholarship programme, we aim to help pave the road for tomorrow’s creative geniuses.”