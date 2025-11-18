Chail military school honoured with Chief of Air Staff Trophy

Rashtriya Military School (RMS), Chail, has been awarded the prestigious Chief of Air Staff Trophy for securing the best Class XII results in the 2024-2025 academic session among all five military schools. This distinguished recognition stands as a testament to the school’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and holistic education. The recognition also reflects the dedication of the staff and hard work of the cadets.

The trophy was formally presented during the Principal’s Conference held at RMS, Belagavi. The award was bestowed by Lt Gen Ajay Ramdev, SM, Director General IT, Integrated Headquarters of MoD (Army), in the presence of Principals and dignitaries from all military schools.

The two-day Principals’ Conference, provided a platform for collaborative discussions on academic strategies, institutional progress and future roadmap for RMS institutions across the country.