Chakki road bridge opens to light vehicles

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 12

The Nurpur and Pathankot administrations have opened the Chakki bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi highway at Kandwal in Nurpur for two wheelers and light passenger vehicles this morning.

Shut after Flash floods The change in the Chakki rivulet course towards pillar number 1 and 2 in Punjab had posed a threat to these pillars.

The bridge was closed to traffic on August 20 and re-opened on August 22. But it was again shut on August 25.

After inspecting the ongoing protection work of pillars of the bridge by engineers yesterday, the NHAI authorities have decided to allow light vehicles but strictly prohibited heavy and loaded vehicles until the completion of the work.

The change in the Chakki rivulet course towards pillar number 1 and 2 in Punjab due to severe flash floods last month had threatened these pillars. The bridge had been closed to traffic on August 20 and re-opened on August 22 but again it had been shut on August 25.

The NHAI had deployed its machinery to divert the course of the Chakki rivulet and also started the protection work to save the pillars from further exposure from the riverbed. The Army also extended its support in diverting the rivulet’s course.

During the closure of the bridge, the administration had diverted traffic from the Kandwal-Lodwan-Pathankot link road.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nurpur, Anil Bhardwaj said after getting a communique from the NHAI authorities, the bridge had been opened to light vehicles but the heavy and loaded vehicles would only be allowed after getting technical clearance by the NHAI.