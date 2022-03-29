Chamba: 167 challans issued for illegal mining in 3 months

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 28

In a collective action by the administration during the past three months, 167 challans have been issued for illegal mining in the district and a penalty of Rs 6.88 lakh has been realised.

To tighten the noose on the ongoing illegal mining activities in the district, Deputy Commissioner DC Rana had impressed upon officials concerned to impound the vehicles found indulging in illegal mining and plying without registration.

Presiding over a meeting with regard to the same recently, the DC issued necessary instructions to Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) and the Mining Department to ensure joint inspection of suspicious and potential sites at least once a week.

He asked the Mining Department to close the roads made with the motive of facilitating illegal mining. He also asked all departments concerned to work in coordination with each other, thereby curbing the illegal practice. —