Chamba: 167 challans issued for illegal mining in 3 months

Chamba, March 28
In a collective action by the administration during the past three months, 167 challans have been issued for illegal mining in the district and a penalty of Rs 6.88 lakh has been realised.
To tighten the noose on the ongoing illegal mining activities in the district, Deputy Commissioner DC Rana had impressed upon officials concerned to impound the vehicles found indulging in illegal mining and plying without registration.
Presiding over a meeting with regard to the same recently, the DC issued necessary instructions to Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) and the Mining Department to ensure joint inspection of suspicious and potential sites at least once a week.
He asked the Mining Department to close the roads made with the motive of facilitating illegal mining. He also asked all departments concerned to work in coordination with each other, thereby curbing the illegal practice. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100
Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab
Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action
In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show...
Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court
Justice Grewal observes a phrase or an idiom sent through a ...