Chamba: 2 killed as car falls into gorge

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 10

Two youths were killed while another was seriously injured when a car rammed into a deep gorge near Luddu on the Chamba-Jumhar link road on Sunday. The injured was undergoing treatment at the medical college Chamba, a report said here.

The report revealed that there were three youths travelling in the car, who were residents of Chamba town. One identified as Poorav died on the spot, Mohit succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while Kartik was undergoing treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their kin by the police after conducting a postmortem.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 5,000 to the injured had been provided.