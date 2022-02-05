Chamba achieves Jal Jeevan Mission goals

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 4

Aspirational Chamba district has achieved 100 per cent targets under the Jal Jeevan Mission, said Deputy Commissioner DC Rana at a meeting with the CEO of NITI Aayog after holding a national e-conference today.

He said drinking water connections had been provided to 1,21,033 of 1,21,752 identified houses. Under the mission, 99.41 per cent of the targets had been achieved while the remaining houses would be connected with the facility of ‘Har ghar nal se jal’ soon.

The NITI Aayog had set the deadline of March 31, 2023, to provide the ‘Har ghar nal se jal’ facility in aspirational districts under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He reviewed works related to the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).. He said that the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti had given priority to aspirational districts and accordingly, orders were issued to District Magistrates to take action in a time-bound manner.

Rana said in view of changing conditions, the Jal Shakti Department and the Rural Development Department had been working on water conservation.

He said that the NITI Aayog was providing Rs 50 lakh for setting up a composting and Gobar-dhan (waste to wealth) plant. He directed the deputy director and project officer, rural development agency, to prepare an action plan for a composting and Gobar-dhan plant. —