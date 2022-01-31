Chamba: Army Naik's village gets road link

Chamba, January 30

Naik Mohammad Ayub Sheikh, a resident of Kaihla village of Haratwas gram panchayat in Churah areas of Chamba district, who was awarded Sena Medal, expressed gratitude to Deputy Speaker Hans Raj for constructing a road to his village.

Deputy Speaker had honored Mohammad Ayub Sheikh in March last year after he was awarded the Sena Medal and promised to link his village by road.

Ayub Sheikh said the Deputy Speaker had kept his promise. He thanked him for linking Kaihla village by constructing about 6-km stretch from the main road. —OC