DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chamba art historian gets national scholarship

Chamba art historian gets national scholarship

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 08:01 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Sarang Sharma
Advertisement

Dr Sarang Sharma, a young historian from Chamba, has been awarded the prestigious Tagore National Scholarship under the Cultural Research Scheme of the Ministry of Culture. He is the first scholar from the state to receive the coveted scholarship.

Advertisement

The Tagore National Scholarship is offered annually by the Ministry of Culture to support outstanding scholars working in the field of cultural research. Under the scheme, selected scholars receive an honorarium of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of two years to undertake specialised research projects.

Advertisement

Dr Sharma, a topper from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, will conduct an in-depth study of the esteemed collection of Pahari miniature paintings housed at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh. As part of his research, he will also translate inscriptions written in the traditional Tankri script that appear on these historic paintings, helping to decode valuable cultural and historical information embedded in the artworks.

Advertisement

His research is expected to contribute significantly to the understanding and documentation of the rich tradition of Pahari miniature painting, which originated in the Himalayan hill states and is regarded as one of the most distinctive schools of Indian art.

Dr Sharma has already made notable contributions to the field of art history. Recently, Yale University Press published a book edited by him on the collections of Pahari paintings preserved in American museums. The publication has drawn attention from scholars and art historians interested in the global presence of this unique artistic tradition.

Advertisement

Dr Sarang Sharma comes from a distinguished artistic family. He is the son of Vijay Sharma, a renowned miniature painting artist and Padma Shri awardee.

The scholarship is part of the Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research (TNFCR), a scheme introduced by the Ministry of Culture to invigorate and revitalise cultural institutions across the country. The programme encourages scholars and academicians to affiliate with museums, archives and other cultural institutions and undertake research projects related to their collections.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts