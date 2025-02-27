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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chamba authorities collect ₹30 lakh fine for illegal mining in 2024

Chamba authorities collect ₹30 lakh fine for illegal mining in 2024

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Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
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In strict crackdown on illegal mining, the police and mining department in Chamba district issued 860 challans and collected ₹30,08,950 in fines during the year 2024, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said on Wednesday. The administration remains vigilant to curb illegal mining activities, ensuring strict enforcement in the future as well, he said.

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Providing details, the Deputy Commissioner said that 703 challans were issued by the police department, resulting in fines amounting to ₹21,67,150, while the mining department issued 74 challans and recovered ₹8,41,800 in penalties.

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Among the subdivisions, Chamba witnessed 238 challans with fines totaling ₹11,32,850 collected, Dalhousie had 135 challans with ₹3,45,900 gathered in fines, Salooni saw 196 challans and ₹4,70,900 penalty and Pangi and Bharmour had 134 challans issued and ₹2,17,500 collected in fines.

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“The drive continues in 2025, with 92 challans issued so far and ₹3,00,700 recovered in fines,” he said.

The highest number of 33 cases this year, to date, have been issued in Salooni and penalties ₹75,700 have been imposed on the offenders.

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This is followed by Chamba where 32 challans were issued and ₹1,15,300 collected, Dalhousie saw 26 challans and ₹1,08,700 fine, while only one challan was issued and ₹1,000 fine collected in tribal regions of Pangi and Bharmour.

Repaswal emphasised that illegal mining poses a serious threat to the environment and is a punishable offense. He also highlighted that river like Ravi hold religious significance, making mining in riverbeds a moral and legal violation. The administration has urged citizens, social workers, and local representatives to report any instances of illegal mining to the authorities to help protect the environment and natural resources.

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