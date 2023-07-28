Chamba-Bharmour highway closed for heavy vehicles

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, July 27

The Chamba-Bharmour national highway was closed for the movement of heavy vehicles after it was badly damaged at Chudi Ghar in a big landslide on the Ravi riverbank this evening.

On receiving information of the incident, government officials rushed to Chudi Ghar to take stock of the situation and undertake repair work on the road.

Meanwhile, there were reports of flashfloods in the Machhetar nullah following a cloudburst in the upper reaches of Chanhouta gram panchayat in the Holi tribal area of the district yesterday.

Two shops, three watermills (gharats) and the machinery of a private company were washed away in flashfloods. A bridge was also damaged. Villagers had to leave their homes to save their lives.

#Chamba