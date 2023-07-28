Chamba-Bharmour highway closed for heavy vehicles

Bharmour, July 27
The Chamba-Bharmour national highway was closed for the movement of heavy vehicles after it was badly damaged at Chudi Ghar in a big landslide on the Ravi riverbank this evening.
On receiving information of the incident, government officials rushed to Chudi Ghar to take stock of the situation and undertake repair work on the road.
Meanwhile, there were reports of flashfloods in the Machhetar nullah following a cloudburst in the upper reaches of Chanhouta gram panchayat in the Holi tribal area of the district yesterday.
Two shops, three watermills (gharats) and the machinery of a private company were washed away in flashfloods. A bridge was also damaged. Villagers had to leave their homes to save their lives.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent
Extraordinary situation, Centre tells apex court
Dynasties must quit India: PM
Calls INDIA a ploy to hide misdeeds | Threat to democracy, s...