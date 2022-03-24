Chamba-Bharmour road not safe: NGO

Chamba, March 23
The Chamba Welfare Association has resented the poor condition of the Pathankot-Chamba-Bharmour national highway (NH).
Members of the association, at a meeting held under the chairmanship of its president Ashwani Bhardwaj, pointed out that the 30-km portions of the road from Gandihar to Chamba and 50 km from Mehla to Bharmour were accident-prone.
On the Gandihar to Chamba stretch, the barricades were still not installed for the safety of vehicles, they said.
“The width of the road is also much less than the standard parametres and there are potholes at various places. Moreover, the road has not been widened properly,” they said.—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second time
BJP supporters offer prayers across UP before Adityanath's s...
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7