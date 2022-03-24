Chamba-Bharmour road not safe: NGO

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 23

The Chamba Welfare Association has resented the poor condition of the Pathankot-Chamba-Bharmour national highway (NH).

Members of the association, at a meeting held under the chairmanship of its president Ashwani Bhardwaj, pointed out that the 30-km portions of the road from Gandihar to Chamba and 50 km from Mehla to Bharmour were accident-prone.

On the Gandihar to Chamba stretch, the barricades were still not installed for the safety of vehicles, they said.

“The width of the road is also much less than the standard parametres and there are potholes at various places. Moreover, the road has not been widened properly,” they said.—