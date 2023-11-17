Chamba Chowgan to close on Dec 1

Chamba, November 16
The historic Chowgan in Chamba town will be closed for public from December 1.
District Magistrate Apoorv Devgan today said like every year, the Chowgan would now reopen in April next year. In case of violation of these orders, action would be taken.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping agree to maintain hotline, resume high-level military contact
US President again calls Chinese counterpart ‘dictator’, say...
Yamunanagar tragedy: 2 of 4 who funded 'hooch vend' have political links
Had acquired 22 liquor stores in district in name of 1 licen...