Chamba college constitutes 45-member students’ council

The Government Post-Graduate College, Chamba, on Friday constituted its Students’ Central Association for the academic session 2025-26 through a nomination-based process, in accordance with the notification issued by the Registrar of the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla.

Selections were made on the basis of merit and achievements in academics, cultural activities, sports, NSS, NCC, Rover Rangers, clubs, societies and other co-curricular fields. A 45-member council has been formed.

Principal Dr Madan Guleria announced that Diwankshi has been nominated president, Kritanjali Thakur as vice-president, Akshay Kumar as secretary, and Sunil Kumar as joint secretary.