Chamba college organises tour on biodiversity, wildlife

The Department of Zoology of Government College, Chamba, organised a one-day educational tour on Sunday to provide students with practical knowledge of trout farming, wildlife conservation, biodiversity and ecological systems. Second- and third-year students participated in the tour, which was led by Assistant Professors Dr Manesh and Avinash Pal.

The students visited the trout fish farm at Bhandal, where Fisheries Department field assistant Chandragupt briefed them on trout breeding, hatchery management, fish seed production, feeding practices and the raceway system used in trout farming. He also explained the importance of water quality and suitable environmental conditions for fish growth.

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The students learned about scientific fish farming techniques, fish health management and the potential of trout farming as a source of self-employment and livelihood. The visit helped them connect classroom learning with practical applications and understand the technical aspects of fish farming.

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The students also visited the Gamgul Siyabehi Wildlife Sanctuary area, where they learned about the region’s forest wealth, wildlife habitats and biodiversity, as well as the importance of conserving natural ecosystems. The visit aimed to raise environmental awareness and encourage students to contribute to wildlife protection and natural resource conservation.

As part of a student exchange programme, the students also visited Government College, Salooni, and Government Senior Secondary School, Bhandal. They interacted with teachers and students at both institutions and exchanged academic knowledge and experiences. The initiative aimed to promote communication skills, collaboration and academic interaction among educational institutions.

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Prof Avinash Pal said such educational visits helped promote scientific thinking, practical learning and environmental awareness among students. The principals and teachers of Government College, Salooni, and Government Senior Secondary School, Bhandal, along with officials and staff of the Fisheries Department, extended support for the programme.