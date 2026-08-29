Chamba college students advised to shun drugs

Students were advised to stay away from drugs at an awareness programme organised under the Nasha Mukt Yuva, Chitta Mukt Yuva campaign at Government College, Chamba, to mark International Youth Day. The National Service Scheme (NSS), Red Ribbon Club and the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti, Chamba, jointly organised the programme.

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Dr Bipin Chand Rathour, district president of the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti, was the chief guest and keynote speaker of the programme. College principal Rakesh Rathour, district vice-president of the samiti PC Minhas and Churah unit president Pan Singh also participated in the event.

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An interactive discussion was held with students on the harmful effects of drug abuse, preventive measures and the need to build a drug-free India. Students actively participated and shared their views on the social and personal consequences of substance abuse and the role of the youth in tackling the menace.

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Dr Rathour said, “International Youth Day observed on August 12 every year highlights the potential and contribution of young people to society and nation-building.” He urged the students to develop their skills, become self-reliant and understand their social responsibilities. He added that protecting the youth from drugs and drug peddlers required collective efforts.