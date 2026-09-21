Chamba college team wins quiz at HPU youth festival

A three-member team from Government College Chamba won the quiz competition at the Himachal Pradesh University Inter-College Youth Festival Group-I (Creativity), held at Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Chaura Maidan, Shimla, from September 16 to 18.

The team, comprising Hitesh Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Rahul Deval, secured the first position with 135 points after maintaining its lead through all five rounds of the final competition.

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The 10-member team from Government College Chamba participated in various creative events, including elocution, debate, quiz, rangoli, poster-making, cartoon-making, sculpture, collage-making and spot painting.

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Team in-charge Prof Avinash Pal said nearly 600 students from around 60 colleges affiliated with Himachal Pradesh University participated in the three-day youth festival.

“The quiz competition was among the most prestigious events of the festival. Our team performed consistently in all five rounds of the final and secured the top position with 135 points. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of the students,” he said.

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The Chamba College team had earlier cleared the preliminary round, competing against teams from around 60 colleges, to secure a place among the five finalists.

The winning team was felicitated with prizes and certificates by HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh at the concluding ceremony.