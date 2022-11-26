Chamba cricketer selected for Cooch Behar tourney

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 25

Local cricketer Devesh Gulati has been selected in Himachal’s under-19 cricket team for the Cooch Behar Trophy. Gulati will be part of the Himachal team in the upcoming matches to be played tomorrow and on December 3.

The Himachal team will play its second match against Mumbai at the HPCA’s Luhnu cricket ground in Bilaspur and the third match at the Highlanders Sports Ground in Uttarakhand.

Earlier, in the inter-district Under-19 cricket tournament held in Una district, leg-spinner Devesh Gulati had taken 10 wickets and scored two half-centuries.

Earlier, Chamba district player Saksham was selected for the Cooch Behar Trophy. Now, two players from Chamba are in the Himachal team.

Manuj Sharma, a HPCA Apex Council Member and convener of the Chamba District Cricket Association, said today that the District Cricket Association in collaboration with the HPCA was working continuously to groom players.

He said that the HPCA had four cricket sub-centres in the district where players were trained in improving their skills.

