Chamba crosses 90% voter mapping mark under SIR

Chamba district has crossed the 90 per cent mark in voter mapping and verification under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with three of its five Assembly constituencies recording voter mapping of more than 89 per cent.

Churah has emerged as the best-performing constituency with 93.83 per cent voter mapping, followed by Bharmour at 92.30 per cent and Dalhousie at 90.60 per cent. Bhattiyat has achieved 89.75 per cent, while the Chamba constituency has recorded 86.20 per cent mapping.

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Chief Electoral Officer Nandita Gupta, who reviewed the progress during a meeting held at the district headquarters on Tuesday, directed election officials to expedite the remaining verification process.

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She said voters receiving notices for non-submission of documents or logical discrepancies would be facilitated through home visits by Booth Level Officers, who would collect the required documents.

Gupta also directed officials to prioritise online hearings for resolving cases and organise special camps at the panchayat level. She called for verification of voter records of workers who had left hydropower projects in the district and directed officials to ensure that residents of temporary settlements, nomadic families and eligible migrants were not left out of the electoral process.

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Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Mukesh Repaswal shared district-level inputs at the meeting.

Additional District Magistrate and Assistant Electoral Officer, Bharmour, Vikas Sharma; Assistant Electoral Officer, Pangi, Amandeep Singh; Anil Bhardwaj (Dalhousie); Manish Soni (Bhattiyat); and Rajesh Jaryal (Churah) attended the meeting virtually.

Assistant Commissioner Manmohan Singh; Assistant Electoral Officer and SDM, Chamba, Chirag Sharma; Tehsildar (Election) Anoop Dogra; and Naib Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar were among others present at the meeting.