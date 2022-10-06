Chamba: Dasehra celebrated with fervour

Chamba, October 5
Dasehra was celebrated across Chamba district today with much fanfare, religious fervour and enthusiasm. The occasion signifies the triumph of good over evil.
Huge effigies of Ravan, his son Meghnath and brother Kumbhkaran went up in flames amid a mammoth gathering of men, women and children in Chamba.
Earlier, a local Ramlila Club organised the ‘Ramlila’, an enactment of Lord Rama’s story during the nine days of Navratri at the historic Chowgan here.
