Chamba DAV students excel at Science Congress

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 25

Students of local DAV Senior Secondary School brought laurels to the school by excelling at the 31st Children’s Science Congress organised here today.

As many as 104 schools from the district participated in the event in which DAV students excelled in all activities. All DAV winners were selected for the state-level Science Congress.

In the quiz competition for seniors, Saransh and Arnav bagged first position while in science activity Sachita, Anvi and Hardeep won the first position.

The model displayed by Divyajoyti assisted by Nancy got third position. In maths Olympiad, Arnav, Spriha and Harsh won the first positions in different categories. Congratulating the students, parents and staff, school principal AK Guleria appreciated their hard effort jointly done in boosting the skill of students thereby attaining the glorious success in the Science Congress.

