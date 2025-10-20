DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chamba DC felicitates 100 sanitation workers

Chamba DC felicitates 100 sanitation workers

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 03:42 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Picture for representational purpose. iStock
Advertisement

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal has felicitated sanitation workers for their exceptional contribution to maintaining urban cleanliness. The programme was organised by Chamba Municipal Council.

Advertisement

Repaswal apprised the workers about the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, encouraging eligible workers to avail themselves of these welfare schemes. He added that under these schemes, insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh is available for an annual premium of Rs 20, providing financial protection to families in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts