Chamba DC felicitates 100 sanitation workers

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal has felicitated sanitation workers for their exceptional contribution to maintaining urban cleanliness. The programme was organised by Chamba Municipal Council.

Advertisement

Repaswal apprised the workers about the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, encouraging eligible workers to avail themselves of these welfare schemes. He added that under these schemes, insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh is available for an annual premium of Rs 20, providing financial protection to families in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Advertisement