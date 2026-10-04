Chamba DC instructs officials to update disposed revenue cases on management portal

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal on Saturday directed district Revenue Department officers to ensure the timely disposal of pending revenue cases and update all disposed cases on the Revenue Management System (RMS) portal.

Chairing a meeting to review the status of pending revenue cases, Repaswal directed the officials concerned to ensure that all proceedings related to revenue cases were recorded online to facilitate effective monitoring and timely disposal.

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The Deputy Commissioner said 2,283 revenue cases had been disposed of in the district so far in 2026.

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These included 670 partition cases, 898 demarcation cases and 715 cases related to revenue records.

He directed officials to accord priority to partition and demarcation cases pending for six months to a year and complete necessary actions by the end of October.

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Repaswal also directed officials to update all ‘jamabandis’ by the end of October.

He asked them to complete the scanning and digitisation of old revenue documents within the prescribed timeline to ensure that revenue records were properly organised and easily accessible.

The meeting also reviewed pending encroachment cases. The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure their early disposal in accordance with the rules.

He said transparency, timely disposal and public interest should remain the priorities in handling revenue matters. Officials were also directed to conduct regular reviews of pending cases and complete necessary actions within the prescribed deadlines.

The meeting also reviewed audit observations, pending cases related to e-District and relief matters, besides various other issues concerning the Revenue Department.

All SDMs, Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars of the district participated in the meeting virtually.