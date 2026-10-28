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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chamba DC orders speedy resolution of forest rights cases

Chamba DC orders speedy resolution of forest rights cases

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:50 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal presides over a meeting to review pending cases under the Forest Rights Act.
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Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal has directed officials to ensure time-bound resolution of all pending cases for approval under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) for developmental projects in Chamba district. He was chairing a meeting convened with the forest divisions of Chamba, Bharmour, Dalhousie and Churah to assess the status of the pending FRA cases, reasons for delay and measures required to expedite their clearance.

Repaswal directed the departments concerned and the Forest Department to complete the formalities in a time-bound manner and forward cases for approval without delay. He stressed the need for better inter-departmental coordination to streamline procedures and speed up the clearance process.

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He also reviewed cases related to the construction of gaushalas at the panchayat level, educational infrastructure, parking facilities and link roads that require forest clearances under the Act. He asked the officials to take necessary steps to ensure that these projects do not remain stalled due to procedural delays.

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Department-wise progress of various projects was reviewed in detail. The officials were directed to identify bottlenecks in individual cases and take corrective measures to facilitate their early resolution.

Divisional Forest Officer, Chamba, Kritagya Kumar, DFO Bharmour Rajnish Mahajan, DFO Salooni Sushil Kumar, senior executive officer of the Municipal Council Rakhi Kaushal and Assistant Engineer Dinesh Kumar attended the meeting.

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