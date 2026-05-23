Chamba Deputy Commissioner orders regular inspection of school buses

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal on Saturday directed the departments concerned to regularly inspect all school buses and private vehicles attached to educational institutions in Chamba district to ensure safe and smooth transportation for students. Repaswal, while chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, instructed the departments concerned to verify the fitness, safety standards and documents of all school vehicles and submit reports within a stipulated timeframe. The Deputy Commissioner reviewed various road safety measures and accident prevention strategies and stressed the need for coordinated efforts among departments to reduce road mishaps and improve traffic management in the district.

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He directed Health Department officials to ensure that the victims of road accidents were provided with assistance and treatment under the Prime Minister’s relief scheme. He sought detailed data regarding road accidents in the district, including information related to drunken driving and the use of intoxicants by vehicle drivers in accident cases reported during the previous year.

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Repaswal instructed the officials concerned to organise mock exercises and awareness programmes in accident-prone and sensitive areas of the district to educate people about road safety measures and emergency response systems.

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The Regional Transport Officer was directed to take strict action against vehicles operating without valid fitness certificates. The Deputy Commissioner also asked police officials to intensify enforcement against people riding two-wheelers without wearing helmet and vehicles moving without number plates.

Repaswal took serious note of unauthorised parking and encroachments along roads, including national highways, and directed the officials concerned to launch drives to remove such violations to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

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He also instructed the departments concerned to construct speed-breakers near schools located along roadsides to enhance the safety of students. Directions were also issued regarding the installation of traffic signals at key locations in the district.

Beopar Mandal president Virender Mahajan, DSP Baldev Dutt, Regional Transport Officer Sanjeev Kumar, Medical Superintendent Dr Pradeep Singh, District Programme Officer (Health) Dr Suresh Kumar, IRAD Nodal Officer Dr Kritika Garg and officials of various departments attended the meeting.