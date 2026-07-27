Chamba Deputy Commissioner reviews relief measures to kin of Kadu Nullah accident victims

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal on Sunday inspected the site of the tragic road accident at Kadu Nullah on the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road in the tribal Pangi valley and reviewed the circumstances that led to the mishap.

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Thirteen persons were killed on July 24 when a vehicle going from Kullu to Pangi was struck by boulders that had rolled down the hillside near Kadu Nullah.

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The Deputy Commissioner visited the accident site and sought detailed information from the officials concerned regarding the cause of the accident and the present condition of the road. He directed the officials to take appropriate measures to ensure the safe movement of vehicles on the route and issued necessary instructions to improve road safety.

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Repaswal reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken by the district administration for the affected families. Officiating Resident Commissioner of Pangi Amandeep Singh informed him that revenue teams, including the Tehsildar and other officials, had visited the homes of all 10 affected families and disbursed the sanctioned relief assistance.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, the Deputy Commissioner said the Himachal Pradesh government stands firmly with the affected families during this difficult time and assured them of all possible support.

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Later, Repaswal inspected the Sach Hydropower House and reviewed the ongoing works, besides assessing the overall arrangements and progress of the project.