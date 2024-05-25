Chamba farmers trained to boost agri exports

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 24

In a collaborative effort to boost exports of agricultural and horticultural products, the National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, conducted a one-day training programme at the Holistic Himalaya Farmer Producer Company in the Salooni subdivision of Chamba.

The training programme, conducted by scientific officer Jyoti Bhardwaj, was supported by the Department of Horticulture (Salooni).

The meeting saw active participation from Holistic Himalaya president Yunus Bano, CEO Mohammad Riaz and female farmers associated with the organisation.

Dr Bhardwaj provided insights into the agricultural activities facilitated by NIPHM, emphasising the institute’s role in training for plant health management and export capacity enhancement at both national and international levels.

She highlighted NIPHM’s focus on modern agricultural practices, which could be implemented across various sectors of agriculture.

Dr Bhardwaj informed the attendees about export-related aspects of agricultural products. She assured them that NIPHM would support the promotion of agriculture through export enhancement.

Efforts would be made to assist farmers in remote areas by providing technical knowledge, which would help them market their Himalayan resources and products effectively, she said. She also discussed plans for raising awareness through government initiatives. The farmers assured Dr Bhardwaj that they would adopt good agricultural practices and improve their field collection methods. She acknowledged the aspirational status of Chamba and its significant potential in agriculture. These collective efforts are expected to boost farmers’ income and enable them to standardise their agricultural practices through technology.

