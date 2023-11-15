Chamba: Garbage treatment plant near crematorium opposed

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 14

The Chamba Welfare Association, an NGO, has opposed the proposed move of the local municipal council for setting up of a garbage treatment plant near the area of the crematorium at Bhagot in Chamba town.

Association’s president Om Prakash Goswami and General Secretary SK Kashmiri said that the idea of the municipal council was “inappropriate and unacceptable” for the interest of the residents of the town.

They said the people have to spend three to four hours at the crematorium to perform or attend last rites of the deceased; and unfortunately, if the garbage treatment plant was set up there, its smell would make it difficult to be there. Moreover, this would create trouble for everyone, thereby polluting and contaminating the final resting place.

They urged the municipal council to stop materialising such proposals and establish such plants at some other place for public interest.

