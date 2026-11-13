Chamba gears up for winter, departments told to stay prepared

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal has directed all departments to complete their winter preparedness in advance and ensure uninterrupted essential services during the winter.

Chairing a district-level review meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), he reviewed preparations related to snowfall, road connectivity, power and water supply, healthcare, food availability, communication networks and disaster management.

He asked departments to keep their resources and manpower ready in view of the possibility of heavy snowfall this winter. Contingency plans based on the experience of previous years, he said, were essential so that residents, tourists and people in remote areas did not face inconvenience during emergencies. Sub-Divisional Officers were asked to review departmental preparedness in their subdivisions and ensure that necessary resources were available in vulnerable areas.

The Public Works Department (PWD) and local officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were directed to ensure adequate machinery, equipment and trained manpower for the timely restoration of roads during snowfall, with special arrangements for Dalhousie, Khajjiar, Banikhet, Bharmour and Pangi. The two agencies were also asked to coordinate the deployment of resources.

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The Electricity Department was told to keep essential equipment, transformers, manpower and alternative arrangements ready to deal with power disruptions. The Jal Shakti Department was asked to protect water pipelines and ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in snowfall-prone areas. The Health Department was directed to maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines and keep rapid response teams ready, while the Food and Civil Supplies Department was asked to stock essential commodities in advance in remote and snowfall-affected areas.

Repaswal also directed the Education Department to update the disaster management plans of all schools, arrange heating in schools in snowbound areas and inspect school buildings to identify vulnerable structures.

Gram panchayats were asked to strengthen local emergency response mechanisms, disseminate disaster-related information and identify community buildings that could serve as temporary shelters. Details of Yuva Aapda Mitra volunteers and resources at Panchayat Emergency Response Centres are to be kept updated.

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On tourist safety, the DC directed the authorities to ensure weather updates, tourist registration, safety equipment and communication facilities at sensitive destinations, including Dalhousie, Khajjiar and Manimahesh. He also called for a review of tourist movement and permit arrangements during snowfall.

The Telecommunications Department was asked to ensure uninterrupted network connectivity in vulnerable areas and maintain adequate fuel and alternative power arrangements for network systems.

All departments were directed to keep their nodal officers’ contact numbers functional and submit daily preparedness reports on time. The District Red Cross Society was asked to maintain adequate stocks of relief material and emergency kits, while the Fire Services Department and Home Guards were told to conduct fire safety inspections at the medical college, hospitals, hostels and other important institutions.