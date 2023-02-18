Chamba gets Rs 11 cr from NITI Aayog

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 17

Chamba district, a part of the NITI Aayog-led Aspirational District Programme, has got Rs 11 crore as incentive from the Aayog for the execution of works excellently.

This was revealed by Sumit Garg, Deputy Secretary (Pharmaceuticals), and Rajendra Kumar Soni, Director (Chemical and Petrochemical), from the NITI Aayog while holding a review meeting with district officials regarding various standard points under the Aspirational District Programme.

NITI Aayog officials appreciated the efforts being made for institutional delivery in the district and eradication of malnutrition among women and children.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana informed about the progress of major works being taken up. “Work is progressing in the district according to the prescribed standards in health, education, agriculture, animal husbandry, infrastructure development, financial inclusion and skill development, etc.,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that special priority was being accorded to works related to promotion of cash crops, micro irrigation schemes and high-density plantation of apples.

NITI Aayog officials suggested making anganwadi centres as a special attraction for children. They asked education officials to inspect the schools from time to time, thereby ensuring quality education.

Point-wise details of progress achieved by the departmental officers were also kept in the meeting and discussed accordingly.