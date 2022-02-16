Chamba got Rs13 cr under horticulture mission

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 15

The state government has provided Rs 12.94 crore to water users associations comprising orchardists in the district under the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission in the past four years.

Under the Himachal Horticulture Development Project, so far 40,000 high quality saplings had been planted in various areas of the district, said an official press note issued here today.

As many as 8,478 orchardists had been trained in modern technology at 179 camps conducted by the Horticulture Department, it said.

A grant of Rs 1.03 crore had also been provided to 930 orchardists, besides 50 per cent subsidy on water storage tanks, agricultural equipment, protected cultivation of flowers etc in the past four years.

During this period, 35 clusters were selected in the district and the target of bringing 1,500 hectares under irrigation was nearing completion.

The department was ensuring better implementation of various schemes being run by the Central and state governments, the note said.