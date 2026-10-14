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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chamba health officials trained in rabies prevention & management

Chamba health officials trained in rabies prevention & management

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:38 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Health officials attend a training programme in Chamba on Tuesday.
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The Health and Family Welfare Department, Chamba, organised a one-day training programme for medical officers and staff nurses under the National Rabies Control Programme on Tuesday.

The programme was chaired by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jalam Bhardwaj, who said strengthening rabies prevention and treatment services at health institutions was a priority. He urged the participants to apply the knowledge gained during the training in their respective workplaces and raise public awareness about the disease.

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He said the training aimed to strengthen the capacity of healthcare workers to prevent rabies, ensure its timely recognition and provide appropriate treatment.

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District Programme Officer Dr Suhail Ahmed, who served as the trainer, briefed the participants on rabies prevention, medical management of dog bites and bites by other suspected animals, and the importance of ensuring timely treatment.

Dr Ahmed said rabies was a serious and fatal disease, but could be prevented through prompt medical intervention and the prescribed vaccination schedule.

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He advised people bitten by animals to immediately wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes and seek medical attention at the nearest health institution without delay. He emphasised the importance of anti-rabies vaccination and rabies immunoglobulin, wherever indicated, as advised by a healthcare professional.

He also cautioned against applying chilli, oil, soil or other household substances to bite wounds, stressing that proper wound care and timely medical treatment were essential to prevent the disease.

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