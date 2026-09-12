Chamba health staff trained to tackle snake, dog bites

Padma Shri awardee and Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti was the key trainer at the programme. He sensitised healthcare workers about timely treatment, appropriate use of anti-snake venom (ASV), patient management, referral protocols and the latest guidelines for rabies prevention.

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Dr Bharti said timely and scientific treatment could prevent deaths due to snakebite and rabies. He briefed participants about venomous snake species found in Himachal Pradesh and Chamba, including the Himalayan pit viper, Central Asian cobra and krait. He also explained the clinical management of snakebite patients and stressed the importance of prompt medical intervention.

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He emphasised that every primary health centre should have adequate stocks of anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccine to ensure that treatment was not delayed in emergency cases.

District Programme Officers Dr Harit Puri, Dr Suhail and Dr Karan Hiteshi also conducted sessions on various aspects of snakebite and rabies management and shared technical information with participants.

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Medical officers and staff nurses from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, and various health blocks of the district participated in the training. The programme aimed at enhancing the capacity of healthcare personnel and ensuring prompt and effective management of snakebite and rabies cases at health facilities.

Chamba Chief Medical Officer Dr Jalam Bhardwaj termed such training programmes important for improving the quality of healthcare services. He urged participants to effectively implement the knowledge and skills gained during the training at their respective workplaces.