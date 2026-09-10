Chamba HRTC staff up in arms against officer over ‘corruption’

Employees of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), Chamba depot, held a gate meeting on Wednesday and raised slogans demanding action against an officer, whom they accuse of indulging in alleged corrupt practices and adopting a high-handed approach towards them. The HRTC Drivers and Conductors Union demanded action against the officer over a series of allegations, including taking money for getting work done, threatening employees with transfers, misbehaving with staff members and adopting an arbitrary approach in official matters. The union alleged that the officer often remained absent from regular duty and, on some occasions, reported for work under the influence of intoxicants. The employees have been staging protests at the Chamba depot for the past five days.

Amid mounting pressure from the employees, the HRTC management has constituted a committee headed by the Divisional Manager, Hamirpur, to conduct a detailed and impartial inquiry into the matter. The committee will record the statements of the employees and the officer concerned and examine the allegations before submitting its report to the higher authorities.

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State president of the HRTC Drivers Union Man Singh Thakur said that they had given the management time till Wednesday to act against the officer and threatened to stop work if no action was taken. He added that the management had now ordered an inquiry and the employees would wait for the committee’s findings. “We do not want to cause inconvenience to passengers at a time when the Manimahesh pilgrimage is underway in Chamba. Therefore, we have decided to continue operating bus services for now,” he added.

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The union, however, warned the HRTC management that if the inquiry found the allegations to be true and strict action was not taken against the officer, the drivers and the conductors would stop providing services.

Deputy Divisional Manager, HRTC, Chamba, Shugal Singh said that a committee headed by the Divisional Manager, Hamirpur, had been constituted to investigate the allegations. He added that the committee would conduct a thorough inquiry and submit its report to the competent authorities. If the allegations were found to be true, action would be taken against the officer.