Chamba-Jot road too narrow, risky for travellers

Balkrishan Parashar

Chamba, June 17

Daily commuters in Chamba and Bhattiyat areas of the district rue the alleged failure of successive governments in widening and improving the treacherous stretches of the Chamba-Jot road.

The road is narrow and lacks safety measures . Travelling on the road, which winds through hills, is risky.

According to the commuters, there are several narrow points along the undulating road lacking retaining walls and crash barriers. Of particular concern is a road stretch near Talai village, which is so narrow that only one vehicle can cross it. The route experiences heavy traffic, with buses and other vehicles plying on it.

During important events, such as the Minjar Fair and the Manimahesh yatra, the road witnesses regular flow of traffic day and night. Commuters fear that even a minor mistake by a driver can result in a fatal accident.

They have stressed the urgent need to widen and improve the road to ensure safe and comfortable travel.

The officials concerned, however, maintains that the work is already underway to widen the road and improve its condition.