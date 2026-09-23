Chamba-Killar-Leh road gets strategic tag

The Ministry of Defence has declared the proposed Chamba-Killar-Leh road a strategic road of national importance, paving the way for development of a stronger road network to the remote tribal Pangi valley.

The road is proposed to be developed as a National Highway Double Lane (NHDL) corridor, with construction and development to be overseen by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) through the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

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The decision is significant for Pangi, which remains cut off from the rest of Chamba for several months every winter due to heavy snowfall around the 4,500-metre Sach Pass. The Chamba-Killar route is the principal direct road link between the district headquarters and the valley. Killar, the headquarters of Pangi, is around 170 km from Chamba via Sach Pass.

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Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan, who has been pursuing the project with the Centre, described the decision as a major achievement for Chamba. He said the road was not merely a connectivity project but a lifeline for people in the remote tribal areas of Churah and Pangi.

“Chamba district’s road connectivity has remained one of my priorities. The Chamba-Killar road is a lifeline for Churah and Pangi, and bringing it under the strategic road network will give a major boost to connectivity and development in these difficult and tribal areas,” Mahajan said.

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He said a greenfield highway along the Chamba-Killar alignment was proposed, with onward connectivity towards Leh. The corridor would involve new bridges and major structures, besides an alternative route via Chehni Pass to provide a more dependable link with Pangi.

Improved connectivity is expected to facilitate the movement of essential supplies and access to healthcare and education, besides benefiting tourism, local trade and transportation of agricultural produce from the valley.

The strategic designation assumes added significance as the existing Sach Pass route remains vulnerable to prolonged winter closure.

Pangwal Ekta Manch chairman Trilok Thakur welcomed the decision and urged the Centre to construct a tunnel through Chehni Pass. He said the tunnel would provide all-weather connectivity to Pangi and reduce travel distance between the valley and Chamba district headquarters.