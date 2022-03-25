Chamba, Kullu veterans to play cricket

Chamba, March 24
Chamba Senior Citizens Cricket Team will play a goodwill match with its Kullu counterpart at the Dhalpur ground in Kullu on March 27.
Before leaving for Kullu, Deputy Commissioner DC Rana and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav wished the team good luck.
In a press note issued to the media here today, Major SC Nayyar, captain of the team, said during state times, rulers of Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Sundernagar used to play goodwill cricket matches amongst themselves.
The team members included Major SC Nayyar, Vijay Sen, Sushil, Pawan, Anil, Virender, Kurshid, Surinder, Rajinder, Surinder Bhandari, Roshan, Dr Sunit Puri, Naresh, Prem Bedi, Rameshwer Guleria, Naresh Puri, Shiv Dutt and Krishan. —
