Chamba: Landslides block road beyond Tindi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 28

Avalanche and landslides on Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road in Lahaul and Spiti has blocked this road for traffic movement from Tindi ahead toward Killar in Pangi region of Chamba district.

According to BRO official sources, avalanches and landslides were reported between Tindi and Kudu Nalla on the 10-km stretch of road at different locations today. This road has been blocked for traffic movement toward Killar from Tindi.

The BRO engaged its workforce and machinery to clear this road but the road could not be restored for traffic till late evening. However, the BRO has restored the Manali-Leh highway up to Jispa village. —