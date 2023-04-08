Chamba MC to beautify children’s park

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 7

The Municipal Council (MC) of Chamba has taken steps to beautify children’s park here, which will have swings and an open-air gym. It is estimated to cost around Rs 7.5 lakh.

The swing area will be covered with artificial grass to enhance the park’s appearance. The installation of swings is currently underway and the park will be open for children in the next few days.

MC president Neelam Nayyar recently inspected work on the installation of swings and expressed hope for its early completion. The children’s park was neglected for a long time, resulting in its poor condition. Besides, residents have been demanding the installation of swings and other amenities for children.