Chamba MC to beautify children’s park

Chamba, April 7
The Municipal Council (MC) of Chamba has taken steps to beautify children’s park here, which will have swings and an open-air gym. It is estimated to cost around Rs 7.5 lakh.
The swing area will be covered with artificial grass to enhance the park’s appearance. The installation of swings is currently underway and the park will be open for children in the next few days.
MC president Neelam Nayyar recently inspected work on the installation of swings and expressed hope for its early completion. The children’s park was neglected for a long time, resulting in its poor condition. Besides, residents have been demanding the installation of swings and other amenities for children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore
He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...