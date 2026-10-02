Chamba medical college gets advanced C-Arm machine, to facilitate orthopaedic surgeries

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, has received an advanced C-Arm machine costing around Rs 38 lakh. It will help doctors perform orthopaedic surgeries with greater precision.

The machine was put to use at the operating theatre after a traditional ceremony attended by Principal Dr Pankaj Gupta, Medical Superintendent Dr Pradeep Singh, Head of the Orthopaedics Department Dr Manik Sehgal and other staff members.

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A C-Arm machine is a mobile X-ray imaging system that provides real-time images of bones and joints during surgery. It enables surgeons to clearly view the position of bones and surgical instruments during a procedure, helping them perform complex procedures more accurately.

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Dr Manik Sehgal, Head of the Orthopaedics Department, said, “The new C-Arm machine will provide clear and real-time imaging during surgery, making it easier for surgeons to assess the position of bones and implants. It will be particularly useful in spine surgeries, screw implantation and fracture treatment. Improved imaging will also help reduce operating time and improve the accuracy of procedures.”

According to doctors, the machine can help reduce the time taken during a surgery. This will reduce the time patients spend in the operating theatre and may also allow more procedures to be performed.

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The new equipment is expected to strengthen orthopaedic and trauma care services at the medical college, which caters to patients from Chamba and adjoining areas.