Chamba MLA visits remote panchayats

Chamba, December 27

“The wall between the voters and the legislators will be removed and people can directly come to me with problems,” said MLA Neeraj Nayar here today.

He visited remote gram panchayats of Barour, Chambi, Jadera, Sungal and Palhui of the constituency and thanked the voters for their support.

Nayar said he would try to live up to the public expectations. He added that their problems would be resolved on a priority.