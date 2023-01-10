Chamba NGO rejects hike in house tax rates

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 9

The Chamba District Progressive Council, a local registered non-governmental organisation (NGO), has rejected the Municipal Council’s decision to affect a steep increase in house tax rates in the town.

The NGO members at a meeting held under the leadership council president Chander Sehgal appealed to the Municipal Council to retain the old house tax rates and revoke its recent decision. They said, “The people of Chamba don’t have high income sources and so can’t pay heavy taxes. House tax should be collected from people only on old rates so that they do not face financial hardships.”

However, the council office-bearers supported the decision of the Municipal Council to disallow parking of vehicles at Chowgan III of the town. They said that earlier people used to park their vehicles at Chowgan III, causing congestion and inconvenience to people going to the local market for shopping.

