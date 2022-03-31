Chamba: Nod to Rs6.71 cr LADA funds

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 30

After nine years, Rs 6.71 crore, pending since 2013, has been approved for various development works under the Local Area Development Authority (LADA) of the NHPC’s Chamera-III power project in Chamba district.

DC and chairman of the NHPC’s Chamera-III LADA committee DC Rana said this while presiding over a meeting of the committee here yesterday. —